The Amusement Machine Owners Association of Florida’s efforts to help stop a cigarette machine ban in the state were successful, according to the organization.

An amendment to a bill in the state legislature would have criminalized the sale of cigarettes through vending machines. The bill itself would have upped the age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21. AMOAF credits their lobbyist Scott Dick for preventing the success of the bill.

