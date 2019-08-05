AAMA Increases Fundraising Goal

Due to an immense amount of support, AAMA has extended its Ad Journal deadline one more time to today, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m. CT. So far, they’ve raised more than $275,000 in honor of ICE Games founder Ralph Coppola, far more than their $200,000 goal and smashing the last-reported $180,000.

The association is now hoping to raise $300,000 by the end of the day. The Souvenir Ad Journal was first started six years ago as a way to honor the Lifetime Achievement Award winner at the AAMA meeting and gala, held this year in Lombard, Ill., from Sept. 9-13.

The funds go to AAMCF charities like KEEN (Kids Enjoy Exercise Now), Camp Sunshine and the Children’s Miracle Network. Send your ads to [email protected] or go to www.coin-op.org.