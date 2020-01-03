Helios2 Now at StrikeZone

StrikeZone, a bowling entertainment center in El Centro, Calif., recently upgraded their laser tag system to Zone’s Helios2 equipment. The facility has bowling, laser tag, an arcade, billiards, karaoke and more.

They first installed a laser tag system in 2008, and felt it was time to upgrade their customer’s experience. “We saw the value in having multiple entertainment option for our customers at StrikeZone,” said owner Buzz Gelhaus. “It’s the perfect tie-in for our customers. We have had great success with the first Zone system and Zone made it easy for us to upgrade.”

StrikeZone is looking forward to showing the new system to customers, which is highly operator friendly due to the durability of the vests and guns, plus online updates and all the support materials at no additional cost.

Learn more about the companies at www.strikezoneiv.com and www.lasertag.com.