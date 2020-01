As world travelers know, Germany is famous for charging half a Euro coin to use their public “facilities.” They put the money into keeping these places clean and repaired. What might be the latest evolution in pay toilets was spotted in a petrol/snack rest stop along a Bavarian motorway called (why not) 2theLoo!

After dropping their 50Euro cent coins, patrons pass through the turnstile and into a world of shining stalls… almost worth a visit whether you need to or not. Umpah, umpah!