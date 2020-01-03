EVO Entertainment Debuts Omni Arena

Virtuix’s Omni Arena VR esports attraction was recently installed at an EVO Entertainment Group movie theater complex in Schertz, Texas, according to the company.

EVO operates six locations in Texas, including three theaters that also feature bowling, dining and games. The installation marked Omni Arena’s first at a theater venue.

“Omni Arena is a perfect addition to the entertainment experience at EVO,” said Mitch Roberts, co-founder and CEO of EVO Entertainment Group. “The unit has a modern, beautiful aesthetic that aligns with our brand image very well and offers an incredible, unmatched virtual reality experience for our guests.”

Virtuix founder and CEO Jan Goetgeluk added that the Omni Arena “is an anchor attraction that draws in a new audience who may not be visiting the venue today.” Learn more about the company at www.virtuix.com and click here to see a video of the Omni Arena in action.