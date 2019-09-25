Great Additions at Great Escape

An Iowa family entertainment center in Pleasant Hill will open a 50-game arcade and a new laser tag arena this Friday, Sept. 27 – part of a 10,000-sq.-ft. facility expansion.

Known as Great Escape – The Ultimate Experience, the BEC is growing its arcade from 13 to 50 games, including Minority Media’s Chaos Jump VR platform and a new prize redemption center, according to the Des Moines Register. They’ll also debut a brand-new 3,200-sq.-ft. laser tag arena, doubling the size of their old one.

The opening marks the completion of the second phase of renovations by owners Randy and Sheri Thompson, who purchased the bowling center in 2012 before transforming it into a BEC. Visit www.greatescapeiowa.com for more information on the new attractions.