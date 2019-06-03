Betson’s Portland Spotlight Show

To celebrate the opening of their new Portland office May 23, Betson had a spotlight show and barbecue cookout, featuring many games in their new warehouse at 5211 NE 158th Ave.

Among the games featured were Andamiro’s Basketball Pro, Bay Tek Entertainment’s Connect 4 Hoops HD, ICE’s Whack a Clown and Tons of Tickets and Super Bikes 3and Slither.io from Raw Thrills, according to the company.

More than 80 people were in attendance, including 10 manufacturers and customers from more than 25 different companies. Go to www.betson.com for more information.