Get Your Ovens Ready!

The International Pizza Expo is right around the corner and no matter how you slice it – with 500 exhibitors and more than 80 seminars – it’s a big trade show.

Held March 5-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (with additional educational sessions from March 3-4), the Pizza Expo will feature two keynote speakers: Chris Bianco, founder of Pizzeria Bianco and “a driving force in the artisanal pizza movement,” and Sammy Mandell, who started Greenville Avenue Pizza Company in Dallas.

Among the education sessions: a “Stromboli Done Right” demonstration; a New York-style dough demo; and seminars on handling employee relations.

The trade show itself will be held March 5-6 from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and March 7 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Last-chance registration is available at www.pizzaexpo.com.