ATM Ops Crowd Annual Conference

The ATMIA has wrapped up another record-breaking trade show with its US Conference 2019. The event, which ran from Feb. 19-21 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Fla., attracted some 105 exhibitors and more than 1,100 attendees.

“We haven’t grown year over year every year, but over time we keep growing,” said David Tente, executive director of ATMIA USA. “And the last two years have seen record-breaking attendance.”

As Tente noted, the show boasted an expanded lineup of seminars and workshops. “We had five workshops this year, compared to four last year and a few of the sessions were particularly well-attended,” he said. “The added workshop was on the migration to Windows 10 from Windows 7, and Next Gen ATMs. That event was standing-room only.”

They also did a session on recycling ATMs, which drew a large crowd – as did one on millennials and what they expect from the next generation of ATMs.

The show, as Tente explained, follows a busy year for the ATM industry. One significant event was ATMIA’s recently announced alliance with the National ATM Council (NAC) to combat the bank account closure crisis. The joint effort, which was detailed in a Memorandum of Understanding, was announced just days prior to the show.

The agreement, which covers the single issue, allows for the two organizations to share resources, ideas and information to combat the continuing bank account closure epidemic.

NAC’s executive director, Bruce Renard, was on hand during the ATMIA event to participate in committee meetings and the formal show announcement, which took place on Feb. 21.

“For the most part the independent operators are in favor of this arrangement,” Tente said. “They support working together to get this issue resolved. So, it’s been very well received overall.”

For additional information on the ATMIA show, visit their website at www.atmia.com.