A laser tag-anchored family entertainment center, Area 52, is expected to open this June in Roswell, N.M., a quirky tourism hub that’s home to a supposed 1940s UFO crash site.

According to KOB 4 and Area 52’s Facebook page, the 28,000-sq.-ft. facility is an indoor-outdoor venue with 12 rooms, three outdoor “combat shelters,” virtual reality gaming, two private party rooms, banquet space and more.