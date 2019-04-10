Foundations University in Vegas

The 48th Foundations Entertainment University was held March 24-25 in conjunction with the Amusement Expo in Las Vegas, offering a workshop on all aspects of operating a location-based entertainment business.

There were 92 attendees at the event, the largest-ever group at Foundations, according to co-founder Frank Seninsky. A YouTube video where attendees talk about their experience with the seminars includes that of Chad Register (Adrenaline Entertainment Centers), who said, “It’s a no-brainer – you have to come to Foundations.”

The next one will be held July 16-18 in Chicago. Visit www.foundationsuniversity.com or email Frank at [email protected] for more information about the event.