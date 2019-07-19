Foundations Class an A+

The Foundations University Class #49 was held in Chicago this week (July 16). There were 50 attendees including sponsors and speakers, who came from 12 U.S. states, plus Mexico, Brazil and Canada.

Some of the group played a game on a large foosball table at Punch Bowl Social (pictured below).

The Foundations class focuses on content and the building blocks necessary for industry success, including workshops and seminars on planning, designing, developing and operating a location-based entertainment business or FEC.

Presenters included Frank “the Crank” Seninsky, Jerry Merola, Frank Price, Doug Wilkerson, Kevin Williams and Peter Olesen.