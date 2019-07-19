Stern Shows Home-Market Pin

The newly-revealed machine from Stern Pinball is another Star Wars game, this one aimed at the home market and priced $1,500 cheaper than their Star Wars Pro unit.

The company announced the new pinball machine to coincide with Comic-Con in San Diego, where they’re at through Sunday, July 21. Officially called Star Wars Pin, the new game features “an irresistible game experience including select speech and footage from the original Star Wars trilogy, color-changing playfield inserts, a custom sculpted Death Star and a custom sculpted and interactive TIE fighter.”

“The Star Wars Pin is designed to provide quality family entertainment and bring pinball fun to homes everywhere,” said Gary Stern. “We are pleased to bring these pinball machines celebrating the Star Wars galaxy and adventures to our fans.” More information is available at www.sternpinball.com or click here to see the new machine.