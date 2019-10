Industry guru Frank ‘the Crank’ Seninsky will hold his 50th Foundations Entertainment University class at the Courtyard by Marriott DFW Airport North Grapevine from Oct. 15-17.

The multi-day seminar has expert panelists including Seninsky himself, Kevin Williams, Doug Wilkerson, Peter Oleson, Frank Price, Sherry Howell and Jerry Merola. Registration is $495. Visit www.foundationsuniversity.com for additional details.