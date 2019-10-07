The Beatles Pinball Machine Featured on Catalog Cover

With its great artwork highlighting the height of Beatlemania, Stern’s Beatles pinball machine has graced the holiday cover of Hammacher Schlemmer, “America’s Longest Running Catalog.”

If you have a copy, turn to page 32 to see it or click here. The machine’s built-in digital stereo plays nine songs from the breakout band, including A Hard Day’s Night and Can’t Buy Me Love. A high-definition LCD monitor displays scores, game objectives and video clips.

Visit www.hammacher.com or www.sternpinball.com to learn more details about the game.