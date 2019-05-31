Florida Revenue Dept. Seeks Tax on ATMs

The National ATM Council is working to fight an ATM site commission tax from the Florida Department of Revenue, according to the organization.

FDOR is taking a position that ATM site payments are rental or lease payments, which should be subject to a 7 percent sales tax. In fact, the department retroactively levied a six-figure tax on an NAC member, who sought the council’s assistance.

“Although NAC has been working solely with the affected member, given the statements made by FDOR, NAC is treating this as a statewide and potentially nationwide issue,” they said. “If you operator ATMs in Florida, NAC is requesting that you please let us know ASAP how you have been handling state sales tax payments on your site commissions.”

To do that, NAC executive director Bruce Renard can be reached at 904-710-3522 or [email protected].