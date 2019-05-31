Michael Smith Replaces David Cohen at Firestone

Industry lender Firestone Financial announced recently that Michael Smith, its executive vice president and COO, would also assume the CEO title as former longtime topper David Cohen transitioned out of the company in mid-May.

“I come into my expanded role excited to continue the foundation David set and bring a renewed energy and excitement for the future,” Smith said. “David’s commitment to the growth and prosperity of all the industries we serve is ingrained in everything we do, and that commitment will remain the same.”

Smith joined Firestone, a subsidiary of Berkshire Bank, in 2008. Learn more at www.firestonefinancial.com.