Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»IAAPA Registration Open

IAAPA Registration Open

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

More than 1,000 exhibiting companies will be on the IAAPA trade show floor this Nov. 18-22 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., and you can now be one of the attendees as registration is now open.

Through Sept. 24, IAAPA members will pay a registration fee of $134 ($249 for non-members). The education conference is included for members, but non-members have to pay an additional $359. IAAPA expects more than 38,000 attendees from 100-plus countries.

Among special events will be a Nov. 18 “Lunch and Learn” featuring keynote speaker George Walker, senior director of Creative Design – Universal Creative and a Nov. 21 “Game Changer” session with Vince Kadlubek, co-founder and CEO of Meow Wolf.

Visit www.iaapa.org/iaapaexpo for more information, and as always, keep an eye on Instant RePlayand future issues of the magazine for new details.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.