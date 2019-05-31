IAAPA Registration Open

More than 1,000 exhibiting companies will be on the IAAPA trade show floor this Nov. 18-22 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., and you can now be one of the attendees as registration is now open.

Through Sept. 24, IAAPA members will pay a registration fee of $134 ($249 for non-members). The education conference is included for members, but non-members have to pay an additional $359. IAAPA expects more than 38,000 attendees from 100-plus countries.

Among special events will be a Nov. 18 “Lunch and Learn” featuring keynote speaker George Walker, senior director of Creative Design – Universal Creative and a Nov. 21 “Game Changer” session with Vince Kadlubek, co-founder and CEO of Meow Wolf.

Visit www.iaapa.org/iaapaexpo for more information, and as always, keep an eye on Instant RePlayand future issues of the magazine for new details.