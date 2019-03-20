Flashback! Old Games in New Bar

With about two dozen classic arcade games, a new retro arcade bar recently opened in Hyannis, Mass., along the Cape Cod city’s Main Street.

Flashback Arcade + Bar features Tetris, Guitar Hero, Mortal Kombat II, Super Mario Brothers, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and many more now-classic video games ranging from the 1970s through the early 2000s. Owner Peter Kempton said he’ll swap the games out periodically, according to the Barnstable Patriot.

Unlike many arcade bars popping up around the country, this one’s games operate on tokens. Each game costs 50 cents (or $1 for pinball machines). They have bill changers on site, but customers are also able to purchase tokens from servers.

As for food and beverage, the menu runs the gamut – spicy chicken wings or shrimp kushikatsu kabobs for an appetizer with other from-scratch foods, plus craft cocktails and 12 regional draft beers, among other items.

The new biz can be reached at www.flashback.bar.