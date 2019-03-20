BumbleBear Games Releases Black Emperor

Independent game maker BumbleBear, led by Tomás Vicuña, celebrated the launch of their video game Black Emperor with parties March 15 at Logan Arcade in Chicago and Secret Project Robot, an art gallery in New York, according to Arcade Heroes.

The game was “inspired by Japanese psychedelic music and bosozoku motorcycle culture.” The Brooklyn-based BumbleBear bills itself as “vanguards of the new arcade,” and its latest game utilizes the idea of an endless side scrolling runner to a motorcycle driver.

Learn more about the company at www.bumblebeargames.com.