Rolling to Rick’s!

At the F2FEC gathering in Colorado Springs, Colo., earlier this month, Rick Iceberg of C.J. Barrymore’s (one of the Three Amigos who put on the conference) announced that he is installing new outdoor thrills from Soaring Eagle Rides.

Rick has long talked about how well the company’s Zip Line earns at his FEC, so he’s pretty excited to be adding to the mix.

Here’s the rig today, locked and loaded with a Saddle Sling/Daring Drop combo and its 120-foot tower as it readies for the 1,683-mile road trip from Utah to its new home in Clinton Township, Mich. For more on Iceberg’s facility, visit cjbarrymores.com; to learn more about the exciting rides from Soaring Eagle, find them online at www.soaringeagle-inc.com.