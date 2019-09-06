Firestone Offers Hurricane Assistance to Customers

Firestone Financial just announced plans to offer assistance to its customers who’ve been impacted by Hurricane Dorian, which continues to batter the East Coast.

“During a major hurricane like Dorian, the last thing we want is for our customers to worry about their loans and other finances,” said Michael Smith, the company’s executive vice president and COO. “Their focus should be on their own safety and the safety of their families.”

Customers who have been affected by the hurricane are encouraged to contact their account representative or the customer service department at (800) 851-1001. Learn more at www.firestonefinancial.com.