Cinergy Aims to Help Community Heal After Shooting

Cinergy Odessa reopened Sept. 3 after being closed through the weekend following a mass shooting that culminated in the entertainment center’s parking lot on Aug. 31. The shooter left seven dead and many more injured in a random rampage through West Texas, and was killed by police.

On Sept. 4, Cinergy Odessa offered free movies at the facility while requesting cash donations to benefit first responders. They also gave out $20 game cards to all first responders. According to KOSA, company president Jeff Benson said the ongoing donations will go to the Odessa and Midland police departments, and local EMTs.

“It’s just a small way of us saying thank you for hose men and women who run toward danger and not away from danger,” he said. Cinergy is also planning another fundraiser to benefit the shooting victims and their families. Stay tuned to their Facebook page for more details.