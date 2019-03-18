Trending
Fantasy Soccer Now Shipping

Arcades in North America are beginning to get the video arcade game Fantasy Soccer from Universal Space (UNIS), which first unveiled the title last September.

According to Arcade Heroes, its cabinet design includes large joysticks and kickable soccer balls at the feet, similar to the features of a previous soccer video game, World Kicks. On the other hand, Fantasy Socceris able to incorporate modern technology like linking cabinets for up to eight players, including player cameras and featuring two HD monitors with LED lighting surrounding the machine.

