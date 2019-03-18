Apple Industries Ready for Shows

Their Marvel Adventure Lab photo booth is almost ready to ship, and Apple Industries is excited to show this year’s range of innovative products. The company has exhibited at the Amusement Expo for all 10 years.

Stop by Booth #713 to explore the worlds of Marvel, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., Sony Pictures and their own Face Place photo booths.

In other Apple Industries news, the Marvel Adventure Lab will be unveiled to another market at the end of the month as well. It will be shown at the Dubai Entertainment Amusement & Leisure Exhibition March 25-27. The “DEAL” show is the largest of its kind in the Middle East and Africa region.

More about the company’s endeavors can be found at www.faceplacephoto.com.