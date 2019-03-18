Latest on FEC Operations

IAAPA’s 2017-18 Benchmark Report was recently released and is available at no charge for members and at $499 for non-members. The report includes global information on FEC operations based on the full 2017 operating season.

The study, available as a sing report in a PDF format, presents metrics on a range of facility activities, such as average demographics, revenue, expenses, pricing, admissions and more.

Industry expert Frank “the Crank” Seninsky will present a free webinar on the report tomorrow (March 19) at noon Eastern time. Those interested in that can click here to sign up.

More information about obtaining the report is available on the IAAPA website.