Bowlero Embraces Digital, Brings Esports to Centers

Bowlero Corp has teamed up with Skillz, a mobile games platform, to bring the world of esports to its facilities, according to the companies.

The “first-of-its-kind” mobile esports partnership connects the 30 million registered Skillz players with Bowlero’s 300 bowling centers. Touch Mechanics, the U.K.-based studio that has been creating Skillz-powered games since 2014, will launch a new Bowlero-branded mobile game called Strike! By Bowlero.

That game will merge the physical and digital worlds, “extending the Bowlero bowling experience beyond physical locations while bringing sponsored esports tournaments to the Bowlero bowling centers.” Bowlers will also be able to compete for prizes and bonuses through the app that can be redeemed in person – aiming to engage guests on and off the Bowlero lanes.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the leader in competitive mobile games and to be the first in our own entertainment sphere to launch such an exciting esports product,” said Lev Ekster, vice president of business development at Bowlero Corp and COO of the Professional Bowlers Association. “With Strike! By Bowlero, we can maintain and strengthen the connection to our center guests even when they are not on the lanes.”

Added founder and CEO of Skillz, Andrew Paradise: “Bowling is the most popular participatory sport in America and a very popular genre on Skillz. As the offline and online worlds collide, partnerships like the one we’ve created with Bowlero are how Skillz is helping to define the future of entertainment.”

