Face Place Bringing Brass Ring Winner

Apple Industries will be in New Orleans at Amusement Expo Booth #839 on the trade show floor, exhibiting their award-winning Marvel Adventure Lab photo booth, plus other Face Place products.

Other photo booths they’ll be bringing to the show include: Photo Studio Prism, Photo Studio Deluxe, the Movie Booth, Print Budii and the Outdoor Booth. Email the company at [email protected] to book an appointment.

“Looking forward to seeing you in the buzzing Louisiana city with its rich and detailed history, iconic food and music scene, and unique vibe!” they exclaimed. See more details ahead of the expo on their Marvel product at www.faceplacephoto.com/marvel-adventure-lab.