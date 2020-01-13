CEMA Spotlight Show Set for Jan. 24 in Anaheim

The California Entertainment Machine Assn.’s Spotlight Show will be held Jan. 24 at Captain’s Arcade Showroom in Anaheim, Calif. It will include an education program, CEMA’s annual meeting and luncheon, as well as the Spotlight Show itself, which will showcase the latest and greatest in amusements.

The day’s tentative schedule: check-in and badge pickup at 7:45 a.m.; education program from 8-11 a.m.; meeting and lunch from 11 a.m.-noon; Spotlight Show from noon-4 p.m.; and CEMA’s happy hour from 4-6 p.m.

Click here to register, learn more at www.thecema.org or contact CEMA at cema.info[email protected] (213-268-4908).