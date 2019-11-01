Exciting New Tech Coming to EAG 2020

The Entertainment, Attractions & Gaming (EAG) International Expo is only a couple months away – to be held Jan. 14-16 at London’s ExCeL convention center – and organizers are beginning to share more and more details.

They report that the newly-expanded EAG show has high levels of interest from potential buyers of VR, AR and esports gaming technologies. “Already the U.K.’s major trade show for the leisure amusements industry,” they said, “EAG is set to become the showcase for a range of cutting-edge gaming technology products.”

“It’s a thrill for us to provide opportunities for new developers to find new international markets,” said EAG Expo Chairman Martin Burlin. “I encourage any established gaming companies or startups to get in touch about exhibiting.”

They can do that online at www.eagexpo.com/contact-us.php or by emailing Karen Cooke at [email protected].