Fun City Goes for Semnox

India-based fun center chain Fun City recently installed Semnox’s cashless RFID systems at its 28 outlets across the South Asian country.

The system functions on a “tap-to-play” model for a seamless experience, the company said. Fun City primarily caters to children 12-years-old and under, and offers a variety of games and rides. It was established in 1998, and is owned by the Dubai-based Landmark Group.

“We have been observing the constant innovation and growth of Semnox over the years,” said Tarun Rangwani, the head of Fun City India. “The professionalism they bring to the table is commendable, and they have an in-house development team that is very supportive with integrations.”

More information is at www.semnox.com and www.playsmilenshare.in.