Budapest Boasts Pinball Show

If you happen to be in Hungary today, Nov. 1, be sure to swing by the Budapest Pinball Museum for the 4th annual “Arcadia,” an exhibition of 300 pinball machines, video game cabinets and other arcade machines.

Last year, the event attracted 3,000 attendees from Hungary and several other countries, according to the Budapest Business Journal. Most games are from the 1980s and ’90s. British fantasy writer Ian Livingstone will make an appearance, as will actor Adam Brown from Pirates of the Caribbean. Additionally, there will be Mortal Kombat 2tournaments and other competitions on classic arcade machines like Pac-Man.

Click here to learn more about the event on Facebook, or here for their website.