TrainerTainment Adds Estes, Terry to Sales Team

Beth Standlee’s growing TrainerTainment business recently announced Krista Estes and Sonya Terry have joined the company as sales specialists.

Estes comes on board after spending eight years with Walmart as a talent manager and trainer in its Academy Operations training center. A third-generation amusement industry veteran, she started her career working in her family’s Cowtown Bowling Palace in Fort Worth. She was also a competitive youth bowler.

Terry has more than 16 years in the laser tag industry as a trainer, general manager and area manager in Texas for Leisure Entertainment Corporation of Canada. The company’s Laser Quest is one of the first manufacturers and operators of laser tag arenas. She has extensive experience in training and motivating young, first-time workers in the amusement industry – a specialty of TrainerTainment’s.

“Krista and Sonya know from experience the training and operating practices that lead to the success of an amusement center,” said Standlee, the company’s CEO. “They are also accomplished sales professionals who are ideally suited to helping our customers grow their sales and service teams and make their businesses thrive.” Learn more at www.trainertainment.net.