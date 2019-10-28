Embed Mobile Wallet is Here

The cashless business solutions provider Embed recently announced their new Mobile Wallet, a virtual game card that can be added to the Apple Wallet (for iOS) and Google Play (for Android), which will be used to seamlessly play games.

“It has the exact same functionality as the game card, but sits in the guest’s Mobile Wallet, enabling them to tap and reload without leaving the game,” Embed said. This will help operators “drive return visits and get to know customer behavior, usage and spending habits.”

Added CEO Renee Welsh, “We are very excited to be the first and only FEC cashless business solution to offer the Mobile Wallet. This breakthrough enables any business currently using the Embed Toolkit system to simply add the Mobile Wallet (also called Mobile Portal) module to their existing business solution and offering it to their customers.”

More information is available at www.embedcard.com.