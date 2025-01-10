D&B to Open Their First India Location

Dave & Buster’s is expanding its international footprint with its first site in India opening next month in Bangalore, reports the San Antonio News-Express. Plans for a second location in the country will follow soon after, with an outpost in Mumbai set to open this spring.
Dave & Buster’s said there is a “rising demand for unique dining and entertainment experiences, making it a perfect fit for India’s evolving consumer landscape.”
“This is a momentous occasion for Dave & Buster’s,” said Dave and Buster’s Chief International Development Officer Antonio Bautista. “India, with its dynamic culture and growing appetite for premium entertainment, is the perfect market for our brand. Bangalore, known for its energy and innovation, is an ideal city to launch this journey.”