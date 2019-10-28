Cult ’80s Video Game Finds New Life on Nintendo Switch

The release of Taito’s Bubble Bobble 4 Friends on the Nintendo Switch will continue the legacy of the original Bubble Bobble, the 1986 coin-op arcade game.

Set to come out on Nov. 19 in Europe, according to its website, the game will include not only 100 stages in Bubble Bobble 4 Friends, but also 100 more in the original form, using the same music, sound and visuals as that 80s game.

Published by ININ Games, it will be released worldwide in the first quarter of 2020. If you don’t remember the classic game, here’s a brief synopsis: The twins “Bub” and “Bob” set out to free their girlfriends from the hands of the nasty baron, who also enchanted them into bubble dragons. They hop through various differently-arranged platforms and shoot bubbles at numerous enemies.

More information about the exclusive Nintendo Switch release is available at www.bubblebobble4friends.inin.games. And what a great time for classic arcade operators to take advantage of the release by showcasing the original game at their locations!