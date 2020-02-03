EAG Rolls Through London

The new year, and new decade started with a bang in the amusement scene with the newly rebranded Entertainment, Attractions and Gaming (EAG) International Expo 2020 in London.

RePlay’s special correspondent Kevin Williams penned a report that attempts to chart the new trends that have international ramifications for the industry, such as the surge in new shooting gallery titles like UDC’s Fast Gunman, Sega’s Shoot to Win It. UNIS, in partnership with Taito, presented a physical shooter married to a video screen On Point.

Along with this, a rash of new racers were shown, including an impressive new tournament F1 game from Tecnoplay (Race Craft).

The big driver of innovation, Williams reports, was once again VR, with numerous exhibitors revealing the latest designs: from VRsenal’s self-service kiosk (Beat Saber Arcade), to Hologate’s successful arena, Triotech’s new interactive motion ride (Storm) and the latest expansion pack for LAI Games (Virtual Rabbids). More coverage will be in an upcoming issue, so stay tuned!