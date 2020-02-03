Trifecta Adds Duo: Hart and Smith Join Team

Trifecta Management Group recently announced chief operating officer Part Hart and chief marketing officer Bridget Smith as new partners in the company. Both top executives have played key roles in propelling Trifecta’s growth and industry leadership.

“Bridget and Pat bring invaluable expertise and energy to everything they do,” said Bruce Nussbaum, a founding managing partner with Ron Lam. “As industry leaders, both are on the forefront of how to successfully operate and market businesses in a wide range of industries.”

Added Lam, “Pat and Bridget are well deserving of this promotion to partner. Having these two new partners will allow us to grow Trifecta at a more rapid pace, as the demand for our firm’s services continues to increase, and as we are expanding Trifecta into other areas.”

Learn more about the company at www.trifecta-mg.com.