BEC Scoots to Scottsdale

The go-kart facility Octane Raceway in Scottsdale, Ariz., has spearheaded a new project next door – Mavrix – a bowling entertainment concept that is expected to open this month.

The BEC will feature 22 lanes of bowling, 85 arcade games, a laser tag arena, billiards and 4K TVs. It will share a patio with Octane Raceway and have outdoor games as well. ABC 15 reported that the company was looking to fill 150 positions.

“As a long standing tenant, it’s exciting to contribute to the growth by delivering Mavrix, which will be the premier family entertainment center in the area,” said Scott Sanders, CEO of Octane Entertainment. “When the space next door to Octane Raceway became available, it was too good to pass up.” Learn more at www.mavrix.com.