Doyle’s Outpost “Changing the Game”

A new entertainment center in Alexandria, Va., opened on Jan. 10 with a little bit of everything: a multi-level laser tag arena, an arcade with virtual reality, plus a sizable sports bar and restaurant.

The 16,000-sq.-ft. space, called Doyle’s Outpost, is centered around the laser tag arena, which occupies nearly 6,000 sq. ft., according to ALX Now. It’s a 2-story arena depicting a scene of apocalyptic destruction of Washington, D.C. (in reality located just a few miles up the Potomac River). The elaborate “Battle for DC” installation features local icons in flames, helicopters flying overhead and the Lincoln Memorial in shambles.

A full-service bar and restaurant with 25 TVs for sports viewing are another main feature. They offer flatbread pizzas, meatball subs, tacos and the like. Visit www.doylesoutpost.com for more details on the new eatertainment facility.