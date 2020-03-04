Doing Good in the Community: Charity Event April 19 in Jersey

Through the North Brunswick Soccer Club, Alpha-Omega’s Joseph Camarota has spearheaded a 5K Charity Race, set for April 19 at Community Park in North Brunswick, N.J., in support of mental health awareness.

Though not an amusement industry event, per se, sponsors include Alpha-Omega and Alpha-Bet, Bay Tek Entertainment, Sega, Coastal Amusements, Andamiro and Apple Industries. Personal donations also came from industry vets Debbie Gonzales, Jeff Hudson, Brian Duke and Todd Louthian. (This generosity is certainly a testament to our industry’s desire to give back.)

To register or make a donation, visit www.mha5k.org. All of the proceeds will go to Minding Your Mind, an organization you can learn more about at www.mindingyourmind.org.