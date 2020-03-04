CenterEdge Software’s Sherry Howell at Expo

Sherry Howell, brand engagement director for CenterEdge Software, will be speaking during Education Day at this year’s Amusement Expo, which features a lengthy list of informational sessions for attendees.

Howell will lead a presentation on “The New Rules of Engagement,” offering to attendees the importance of rewards and membership programs, and how they drive guest loyalty. The session will be held at the New Orleans event on March 9 from 2:45-3:45 p.m.

“In today’s consumer economy, engagement is everything – and every entertainment facility is vying for the limited attention of consumers,” Howell said. “Many businesses turn to rewards and membership programs to keep their customers coming back, but then encounter problems with the design and implementation of these programs. I’m looking forward to speaking at Amusement Expo and offering insight into how businesses can overcome typical problems and implement programs to their fullest potential.”

Howell will be speaking with the co-located Laser Tag Convention’s guests earlier in the day, from 11-11:50 a.m. (more info on that at www.lasertagconvention.com).

CenterEdge Software will be exhibiting on the trade show floor at Booth #1023. Visit www.centeredgesoftware.com for more information on the company and the show website at www.amusementexpo.org for details on attending and the updated lists of Education Day sessions (click the “education” tab).