David Fix Leaving American Pinball

David Fix, the executive vice president of American Pinball, announced he and the company did not renew his contract after four years of service.

“As ownership adjusts their operation and plans for American Pinball’s future, I will wish them all the best and success that will come with the new ‘Game 7’ launch,” he said.

“I am very proud to leave American Pinball with their impending new game design ready to go and will be excited to see how it is received later on this year when it goes into production and is officially released!”

Fix added: “It has also been one of my greatest privileges and a personal highlight to have collaborated with the licensor and incredible team that has put their heart and soul into this project, which I believe will be the best game ever designed and produced by American Pinball.”