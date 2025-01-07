J. Richard Oltmann Scholarship Available

Applications to submit for AAMA’s $5,000 J. Richard Oltmann Scholarship are available now through March 15. New this year, students of any age can apply “because learning doesn’t have an age limit,” the association said.
The scholarship continues to support students attending accredited colleges, universities, and technical schools (either 2- or 4-year programs).
To apply, candidates must have an endorsement from an AAMA member. More details, including the application itself, is available at www.coin-op.org/scholarship.