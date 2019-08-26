David Bowie-Inspired Pinball Bar Opens in Phoenix

Stardust Pinbar opened Aug. 12 in downtown Phoenix right next to Ziggy’s Magic Pizza Shop. The pair of businesses, owned by partners Tucker Woodbury, Ariel Bracamonte and developer Chuckie Duff, are a throwback to another era.

Attached to the back end of the popular live music venue The Van Buren, Ziggy’s and Stardust are (obviously, to music lovers) named after David Bowie’s 1970s alter ego. They’re also connected to each other by an interior door that goes between the two.

On the Ziggy’s side, great New York-style pizza options. At Stardust Pinbar, a light-up dance floor with a giant disco ball and 16 pinball machines inside the lounge area, curated by Bracamonte, who also owns Cobra Bar, an arcade bar with locations in Phoenix and Tucson, according to the Arizona Republic. More information should soon be available at www.stardustpinbar.com.