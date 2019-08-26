Trending
10th NW Amusement Showcase

By on INSTANT REPLAY

Betson’s Portland office will host the 10th Annual Northwest Amusement Showcase on Oct. 12 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. across the Columbia River at the Hilton in Vancouver, Wash.

Exhibitors can still register for the event through Sept. 13. Email showcase coordinator Sydney Waters at [email protected] for more information or call 503-850-9257. All equipment must be approved by Mike McWilliams, who can be reached at [email protected] or 503-314-4371. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. An exhibitor dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 preceding the showcase.

 

