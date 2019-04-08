Dave & Buster’s in Fort Myers

The FEC chain Dave & Buster’s just opened a new location in Fort Myers, Fla., in a former Saks Fifth Avenue.

A 40,000-sq.-ft. facility, the building has 130 state-of-the-art video games, a multi-themed virtual reality experience, 40-plus big-screen TVs and a full bar and food menu, according to the News-Press.

“They’re changing the focus of the Bell Tower,” said Gary Tasman, CEO and principal broker at Cushman & Wakefield. “It’s entertainment, retail and dining. Lo and behold, Dave & Buster’s bought into the deal.”

The location is the company’s first in Lee County and its 132nd overall. Visit them online at www.daveandbusters.com.