A 6,400-sq.-ft. LED laser tag arena designed by Lasertron was recently installed by the company at Pinballz Lake Creek, part of a three-location FEC chain in Texas.

The arena uses the LT-12.5 Game System, featuring 32 new vests. The arena itself includes 10 enhanced RGB LED target medallions, seven giant RGB LED sectors with TV and speakers and 224 linear feet of LED wall lighting effects.

Lasertron is available at www.lasertron.us and Pinballz can be reached at www.pinballzarcade.com.