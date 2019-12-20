FEG Announces New Vegas VR and Ropes Attraction

Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, next door to Planet Hollywood, Family Entertainment Group recently installed Vegas VR & Ropes, an indoor attraction featuring a custom, three-story Sky Trail Ropes Course and a variety of cutting-edge virtual reality attractions.

The ropes course is the tallest in Vegas, and is designed with 17 elements to “challenge agility, balance and strength, including a dramatic ‘swing out’ experience on levels 2 and 3.” VR attractions include VRsenal’s Beat Saber, LAI Games’ Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride, Rilix VR roller coaster simulators and more. For more information, visit www.fegllc.com.