Creative Works Hosts First Amusement 360

Originally LaserTAG360, Creative Works had their first rebranded Amusement 360 event of the year from Feb. 18-20 in Indianapolis. The two-and-a-half-day educational conference included new content, partners and presentations to “provide a more well-rounded education to the existing and aspiring FEC operators who attended.”

Over the years, the event evolved to include a more 360-degree approach to amusement education, hence the name change.

“Our goal is to provide the best tools and resources to empower startups and existing operators,” said Danny Gruening, VP of marketing at Creative Works. “The new format of the 360 event allows us to cater to the evolving needs of entertainment operators throughout the industry.”

The February event covered topics such as site and attraction selection, operations, hiring, training, marketing, sales and much more. Jason Barnaby of Firestarters, Inc., was on hand to give a motivational keynote; Marc Wiese from Airway Fun Center participated in an operator interview, sharing insights from his many years of experience.

Creative Works has two more Amusement 360’s planned this year: June 8-10 and Oct. 6-8. To learn more about the Amusement 360 event, and register for the next one, visit www.amusement360.com. Click here to see a recap video from the recent event.